Erma Jean Barber passed away on October 23, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1927, the oldest child of Johnnie Ingram and Mary Eva Dickey Ingram of Pittville.

Following the death of her mother, Erma Jean, her three sisters and brother went to live at the Odd Fellows and Rebekah's Children's home in Gilroy, California.

After graduating from high school, Erma Jean married her high school sweetheart, James Butterfield. They settled in Hollister, California, to raise apricots, pears, prunes, walnuts, and four children. Six years after Jim's death, Erma Jean met and married Lloyd Barber of McArthur and returned to the Fall River Valley where she spent the next 51 years surrounded by family and friends.

Erma Jean was preceded in death by husbands Jim and Lloyd, her sisters Ruth Santos and Caroline Greene and brother Donald Ingram.

She is survived by her sister Vera Ingram of Belmont; sons Earle (Petra) Butterfield of Limburgerhof, Germany and Robert (Suzanne) Butterfield of Bend, Oregon; daughters Anne (Steve) Kerns of Hat Creek and Lorre Islas of Sacramento; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her favorite cousin, George Ingram, and his family.

Services will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
