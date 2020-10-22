Esther G. Cherry



Esther was born January 21, 1924 in the middle of a snow storm. She was born to Lula Bailey Battin and Carl J. Battin in Carl Junction, Missouri. Esther was the oldest of six sisters and one brother. All except one sister (Carla Faye) predeceased Esther.



Esther was married to Ralph C. Edwards March 21, 1942 and had a daughter Carole Ann the year after. Ralph was drafted and served in Germany.



Esther and Ralph went on to have two sons, Ralph Calvin and Robert Clayton. They lived in several western states and eventually ended up in Anderson, CA.



Life Goes on, Esther and Her husband divorced. While Esther was working in the personnel department for Caltrans in Redding, she was introduced to Clay Cherry by his Brother Dan who also worked at Caltrans. Clay was a local Bail Bondsman and Esther was good company while he was looking for bail skips around Northern California and Reno Nevada. They Married December 6, 1968 at the home of Esther's daughter, Carole, In Modesto, CA.



Esther and Clay were Members of the First Presbyterian Church. Clay and Esther were also members of the Redding Elks Lodge. Esther was also an artist and a photographer and



a member of the North Valley Art League.



Esther died October 10, 2020 at New Vision Senior Living in Redding, CA.



Clay Predeceased Esther. Esther is survived by her only Daughter Carole Ann Meek and Grandson Ronald A. Varain. Esther's Family would like to thank New Vision for your compassionate care in Esther's final days. Also thank you to the wonderful staff at Interim Hospice. No Services due to Covid 19. Donations to North Valley Art league for Esther would be appreciated.









