Esther Ruth Ooley "Stryker" Darneille
Esther was born January 10, 1934 in a snow storm high in the Rocky Mountains. With her whole family in a one room cabin, she was welcomed by her parents Welker and Maebell Ooley and sister Joann and brother Everett.
The family then moved to Long Beach Ca. She lived there during the war and vividly remembered having to wear dogtags.
In 1946 the family moved to Anderson and had a dairy. She attended the one room grammar school with its outhouse, it was a culture shock to say the least.
Esther graduated from Anderson High School in 1951 and remained close to her classmates, especially the "Fabulous Five", Donna, Barbara, Bev, Laura and Esther.
She was active all her life in her community. She volunteered as Den Mother, Room Mother, Girl Scout Leaader, 4H Advisor, Mother Advisor for Anderson Rainbow Girls and Anderson Senior Citizens.
She was a 50 year member of Eastern Star, served as Worthy Matron twice and Grand Represented to the State of Kentucky. She was President of the Women's Improvement club.
She received many awards and recognition for her artistic and creative talents and achievements.
On December 7 ,2019 she passed peacefully, surrounded by family. She is survived by her daughters Linda "Taylor" Ordos, son-in-law Wayne and Michelle Wien, son-in-law Robert. Esther had four Grandchildren Sarah, Robert, Nicole and Justin and four Great Grandchildren Jonas, Lily, Christopher and Robert. She predeceased her beloved husband Oscar Darneille, son Terry Stryker and step grandson JR.
A Celebration of Life and Afternoon Tea for Esther will be held at the Trinty Unite Methodist Church 1821 Ferry St. in Anderson January 11, 2020 at 2p.m.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019