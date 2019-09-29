Services
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1174
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Serr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Serr


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Serr Obituary
Eugene Serr

Red Bluff - Eugene F. "Gene" Serr passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at a hospital in Redding. Gene was born May 14, 1925, in Yuba City, CA, to Eugene and Grace Serr. He grew up in Stockton and Davis, where his father was a farm adviser and later a fruit and nut specialist. Gene joined the Marine College Training Program in 1943 and was sent to UC Berkeley, where he received a degree in civil engineering and a commission in 1946. He later received a master's degree in irrigation engineering at Colorado State University. Most of his career was with the California Department of Water Resources in Sacramento and Red Bluff.

Gene married Nancy Wilson of Davis in 1951, and they had two boys, David and Jeff. Gene and Nancy enjoyed hiking, backpacking, fishing, and skiing.

He is survived by his two sons, David, in Denver, and Jeff, in Granada Hills; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and brother, John.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff. Casual attire is requested.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
Download Now