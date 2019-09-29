|
Eugene Serr
Red Bluff - Eugene F. "Gene" Serr passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at a hospital in Redding. Gene was born May 14, 1925, in Yuba City, CA, to Eugene and Grace Serr. He grew up in Stockton and Davis, where his father was a farm adviser and later a fruit and nut specialist. Gene joined the Marine College Training Program in 1943 and was sent to UC Berkeley, where he received a degree in civil engineering and a commission in 1946. He later received a master's degree in irrigation engineering at Colorado State University. Most of his career was with the California Department of Water Resources in Sacramento and Red Bluff.
Gene married Nancy Wilson of Davis in 1951, and they had two boys, David and Jeff. Gene and Nancy enjoyed hiking, backpacking, fishing, and skiing.
He is survived by his two sons, David, in Denver, and Jeff, in Granada Hills; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and brother, John.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff. Casual attire is requested.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 29, 2019