|
|
Eugene Silas Shepherd
Redding - Eugene Silas Shepherd, 85, of Redding California passed away at home on April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Shepherd and three children, Cheryl Shepherd, David Shepherd, and Gail Proiette and four grandchildren. Eugene was a Navy Korean War Veteran serving on the destroyer U.S.S. Walker. He was born in Boise Idaho later moving to Sprague River and Lakeview Oregon becoming a resident of Redding California in 1953. He worked for Safeway for 23 years retiring to become part owner in Uncle Runts in Old Station California. He loved the area and just enjoyed being outdoors. He will always be loved and deeply missed. No services are to be held at his request.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 30, 2019