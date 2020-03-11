|
|
Eugenia Hardt
On Saturday March 7, 2020, Eugenia Hardt, loving mother, grandmother, and friend, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 85. She was born in Palo Alto, California on October, 1934 to William Wright and Marion Vallat. She attended Menlo Atherton High School and received her Associates Degree from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She married Alfred Hardt in Aug 1955 and together they had 4 daughters. Besides being an amazing mother to her girls, she worked as a dental assistant and secretary with her last employment at Redding Medical Center. Her lifelong passions were traveling, hiking, gardening, and serving in her community. Eugenia is survived by daughters, Sara, of Placerville; Rebecca, of Salem and Marjorie, of Redding. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary (2011). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel in Redding on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 am with a reception following at the family ranch in Lewiston from 1- 4:00 pm. More information is available at www.allenanddahl.com.
Donations may be made in the name of Eugenia Hardt in memory of her daughter Mary to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020