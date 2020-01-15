|
|
Eunice Caroline Gjerde Methvin
After a heart procedure on December 20th (successful), Eunice died on the 23rd at U.C. Davis Hospital in Sacramento, California.
She was born in Sisseton, South Dakota on November 19, 1926 to Christopher and Addie Gjerde. She lived there until the war effort brought the family to Richmond, California. Her father became a foreman, building Liberty ships. Her mother ran the concession stand at the shipyard entrance.
Eunice enrolled in the Cadet Nurse program in San Francisco in September of 1944, graduating in August of 1947. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in many different hospital departments at Alameda Hospital, and later at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allon, her parents, and her siblings Eugene, Marion, and Adelyn.
She is survived by her brother Paul, sons Robert, William, David, 7 grandchildren, 15 greatgrandchildren, and a large extended family and friends.
After living in San Leandro for many years, she and Allon moved to Redding. After Allon's death, she moved into an independent living apartment and spent her final years being attended to "Like the Queen Bee" she would say, due to the generosity of her son Robert and his late wife Patricia. She was a self-sacrificing person and was interested in the wellbeing of others. She kept a long list of names to send birthday cards to.
Her family and friends will meet in the Bay Area to celebrate her life in February.
Her remains will be placed in a niche (alongside Allon's) at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo. The engraving will state, "Loved By All", and she was.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020