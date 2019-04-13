|
Eunice Elizabeth Howell
Redding - Eunice Elizabeth Howell was born on October 11, 1946 in De Queen, Arkansas. She joined her husband Gary Howell in heaven on March 29, 2019. She is also pre-deceased by her parents Edgar and Viola Willis of Gerber, CA. She is survived by her children; daughter, Melissa Gruhler and husband Scott of Redding, CA and sons, Greg Howell and wife Laura of Parker, CO and Derrin Howell and wife Bennie. She is also survived by the pride & joys of her life - 6 grandchildren; Colton, Dawson, Reese, Reagan, Craig and Kennedy. As a 47-year resident of Shingletown, Eunice and Gary were the owners/proprietors of Howell's Forest Harvesting. Eunice continued the successful business after Gary's death as a female pioneer in the logging industry. She was also a retired registered nurse, caring for oncology patients at Mercy Hospital in Redding. She was a generous woman who loved her home and family. A small service will be held on April 21, 2019 Ogburn Cemetery, Shingletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Eunice's memory to RESTORE HOPE; P.O. Box 56, Fairview, OR 97024 or at restoretheirhope.com on the donate page. RESTORE HOPE is a non-profit dedicated to keeping children and teens safe from sexual abuse and helping survivors heal through education, prevention training, and survivor support.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 13, 2019