Eunice Lutkemeier

Eunice Lutkemeier was born in Anderson, California in July of 1926 and lived all her life in the Shasta County area. She attended Anderson and Shasta High Schools, and later in life, Shasta College. She loved supporting youth activities, and was a leader of the Busy Bees 4-H club for many years. After her husband Cliff's death she went to work for the Shasta District Fair, where she could continue to support efforts for youth development. She also was a member of the Redding Moose Lodge and spent many hours there playing bingo and making friends. As dementia slowly took her away, she became less active, pulling away from family and friends she no longer knew. She resided her last years at Sierra Oaks, passing there on April 9th. She touched many people's lives. We miss you mom. Arrangements are being made at Redding Lawncrest Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
