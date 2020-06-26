Evan Baxter



Beloved husband and father-to-be, loving son, caring brother and loyal friend, Evan Baxter suddenly and unexpectedly passed on the morning of June 23, 2020. During his short time on this earth, Evan shared his infectious personality and huge smile with everyone he knew. He was always someone to say whatever necessary to make people happy and feel good.



Evan was born July 24, 1991 and raised in Redding, CA, graduating from Shasta High School in 2009. Immediately following, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a firefighter completing his basic training in San Antonio, TX and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed for the remainder of his enlistment at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba City, CA. During his six-year enlistment, Evan was assigned three tours of duty; Kuwait, Qatar, and Djibouti. After his years of service, he completed his Associates Degree at Butte College.



With Evan being stationed so close to where he grew up, he was able to keep in contact with many friends and family. He first met his wife, Anne, when they attended Shasta High together, but began formally dating in 2010, shortly after he was stationed at Beale AFB. They were married in 2016, surrounded by so many loving friends and family at a beautiful ceremony in front of Mt. Shasta. Their life together took them many places, but they settled in Redding and are now expecting their first child, a baby boy, due Sept. 2020.



Evan did nothing but enjoy life and was an avid hockey player and San Jose Sharks fan. He was a dedicated firefighter for ten years serving Beale AFB and Red Bluff Fire Dept.. In October 2019, he began his new career with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office as a Correctional Deputy. He was following in his father, Mike Baxter's, footsteps who also began his law enforcement career with the SCSO.



He leaves behind his best friend, confidant, and biggest supporter; his wife Anne. In addition to his wife and unborn son, Evan is survived by parents, Mike and Lori Baxter, sisters Janelle (Aaron) Wolfsberger and Christen (Benjamin) Brand, nieces Avery and Kinley Wolfsberger, Cali Brand, and nephew Parker Brand.



In Evans honor, the Baxter Scholarship Fund has been set up to make sure no matter what path in life Baby Boy Baxter decides to take, he will be covered no matter what. Donations can be sent directly to the Baxter Scholarship Fund at Golden Valley Bank, Redding, CA.



Evan's wife and their families would like to thank the Shasta County Sheriff's Office for their compassion and care during this time. They would like to extend that thank you to all those that have reached out and generously donated to the Baxter Scholarship Fund, ensuring that no matter what career path in life Evan's son decides to take, he will be taken care of.









