Evelyn Carolyn Neutze
Redding - Evelyn Carolyn Neutze passed away on April 22nd 2019 while residing at the St. Lorenz Care Facility in Redding at the age of 94. Evelyn was born on a farm near Fairmont, Minnesota on August 30th 1924 to John F. Gersch and Laura Lesch. Her father farmed and her mother was a nurse. Evelyn had two brothers and three sisters. The family moved to eastern Colorado in 1928 to farm and then to Limon, Colorado where her father was employed at the Rock Island Railroad and her mother as a nurse. Evelyn grew up in Limon attending all 12 years of school and graduated from High School in 1942. She was active as the head drum majorette for the band, solo twirler, cheer leader, and active in plays. She also excelled in business subjects which served her well for the rest of her life. She was confimed in the Lutheran faith at the age of 14. She typically had a variety of jobs thru high school, working as a waitress and in the school library. She remembered her parents growing a large garden and canning.
After high school, she went to work at the Mountain View Electric Association, a Rural Electrification Association (REA), taking care of the billing department and banking. She worked there for several years during WWII. She indicated that there was not a lot of dating at that time as most of the young men were in the military and usually overseas. During this time frame her mother, Laura passed away. In August 1945 the REA hired two ex- servicemen who had served in the 14th Air Force (Flying Tigers) overseas in China, Burma and India. One of them started writing her love notes in Latin on her office calendar and they started dating. Evelyn married Leonard E. Neutze on June 16 1946 at the local Lutheran Church. Their first of three children, Stan was born in 1947 in Denver. In 1949 the young family moved to Alturas, California where Leonard worked again at the local REA. Julie was born in 1950 in Alturas. Still, not liking the weather the family moved to Myrtle Creek Oregon in 1951 where Evelyn worked at the local high school as a secretary and Leonard worked for COPCO. Rita was born in 1952 in nearby Roseburg.
Eventually the family moved to Anderson, California in January 1958. Evelyn found employment at the County Welfare Department, and then later in 1959 at US Plywood as a secretary. In 1974 Evelyn went to work for the State Dept. of Mental Health as a secretary. In 1975 she completed a college degree attending Shasta JC and Chico State in the evenings, after working all day. In 1987 she worked for the State Parole Board and Community Services. Evelyn retired from her State employment in October 1988.
She and Leonard had previously purchased Anderson Glass in 1970's having operated it since 1959 and built the existing Anderson Glass building in 1984. They sold their business in 1990 and that summer, they took a trip to Germany. Evelyn, then worked as an AARP volunteer assisting senior citizens and disabled individuals with their income taxes.
Evelyn was known as a very loving and caring person within the family and to her friends. She spoiled her grandkids and whenever possible her great- grandchildren. She always remembered everyone's birthday with a card and gifts. This often-included extended family and her friend's children and grandchildren. It further extended to her grandchildren's friends. This was her ministry. She is remembered as a very industrious, and intelligent mother. She was a devoted Christian all of her life and placed her faith in Jesus. Proverbs 31:10 would be an appropriate description of her. Her children have risen up and called her blessed.
Evelyn and Leonard were two of the original parishioners of the Anderson-Cottonwood Neighborhood Church. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2011 prior to Leonard's passing. She was also a member of the local VFW Post 9650 Ladies Auxiliary since 1958. In addition to Evelyn's three children being dedicated to her care, her granddaughter Catherine devoted the majority of the past nine years caring for her beloved grandmother.
Her parents, five siblings and husband Leonard preceded her in passing. Evelyn is survived by all three of her children, Stan, Anderson, Ca., Julie (Dave) Mickelson, San Antonia Florida, and Rita (Dale) Geldert of Oceanside, Ca., five grandchildren, Eric and Steve (Zina) Mickelson, Erich Neutze, Catherine (John) Lauer, and Christopher (Sara) Geldert, and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Mickelson, Jacob Parmer, Sela Mickelson and Joelle Mickelson. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday May 25th at 1 PM at the Anderson-Cottonwood Neighborhood Church, 4684 Rhonda Road near Anderson. A reception will follow.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 19, 2019