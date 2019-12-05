|
Evelyn (Evie) Hanson
Evelyn (Evie) Hanson left this world October 7, 2019. She was 88. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Orrie (Bert) Hanson. She leaves behind her daughter, Jill Rhyne and son-in-law, Owen Rhyne, grandsons Darren Rhyne and Dustin Rhyne and great granddaughter, Kylee Rhyne.
Evie was born on October 18, 1930 in Forsythe, Montana. As a young child, her family moved all over the United States for the military. When she was in the 8th grade, her family finally settled in the tiny town of Thompson Falls, Montana. It was here that Evie had her fondest memories. She made many close friends and enjoyed long rides on her spirited horse, Lady.
Evie attended the University of Montana graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. She accepted a job with the US Forest Service in San Francisco, CA. There she met the love of her life, Bert Hanson. He had moved out from South Dakota after accepting a Civil Engineer position with what is now, Cal-Trans. They were married in 1954. After 3 years in the Bay Area, both of them longed for the "small town" feel they each had grown up with.
They moved to Redding, CA in 1957. They loved all of the outdoor activities available. They snow skied and purchased a small boat for waterskiing.
After retiring, they traveled to several countries and bought a motorhome to explore National Parks. They enjoyed hiking and cross-country skiing. Between trips they enjoyed spending time with their grandsons Darren and Dustin.
After Bert passed away in 2004, Evie moved to Hilltop Estates. She was very happy there until she began to struggle with dementia. When Jill and Owen moved to Idaho, they made sure to have everything ready for Evie to move in with them. Evie only got to be in her new home for four days before she had to be rushed to the ER and later passed. It happened so suddenly. Jill takes comfort that in the four days, Evie kept saying how much she appreciated being there with them.
A small family gathering will be held in Redding in June 2020.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019