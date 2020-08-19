Evelyn Lucille Baker French



Born in Fresno, CA, May 14, 1927. Died in Anderson, January 18, 2020.



Intelligence, graciousness, and friendliness made Evelyn memorable to all. When I would stop for a bouquet in Anderson, I'd say, "These are for my mother." When cashiers asked, "Who's your mom?" I'd tell and they responded, "Oh, I love Evelyn."



Evelyn grew up on her Grandfather Baker's homestead near Big Bend. With her sister, Barbara, and brother Lester, Evelyn would race two-miles to study at a one-room schoolhouse. Their younger sister, Betty, stayed home. As a child, Evelyn had a passion for reading.



As a teen she moved to Redding for school, trading childcare for a room in town. Hired as a movie theater usher, she got to share a room with her sister Barbara. Graduating Shasta High School in 1945, Evelyn was hired and trained as a Pacific Bell Telephone operator, working in Redding and San Francisco, CA.



In 1947, Evelyn married Daniel French. They lived in Redding, eventually buying a home and settling in Anderson. Evelyn enjoyed assisting at an local photography studio. Purchasing a Sambo's Coffee Shop franchise, the family relocated to Sunnyvale to operate the restaurant. After two years, they sold it, and Evelyn began work at a bank.



In 1970, Evelyn returned to Anderson, and achieved the position of manager for Humboldt Federal Savings and Loan. In 1982, the Anderson Chamber of Commerce named Evelyn Business Person of the Year. Home Federal Savings and Loan also hired her as manager, and she ran that branch until her retirement.



Evelyn loved being a member of the Anderson Women's Club. As the treasurer for the Zoann McCain Journalism Scholarship committee, Evelyn worked to award these scholarships.



Evelyn is survived and forever loved by her daughters, Deborah Taylor-French, Denise Keegan, and Danelle French, her five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.









