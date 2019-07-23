Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Happy Valley Fire station
17441 Palm Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Harold Simmons


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Harold Simmons Obituary
Everett Harold Simmons

Redding - In loving memory of of Everett Harold Simmons.

August 28, 1954 - June 15, 2019.

Everett was a past employee of Champion International and he was a volunteer firefighter at Happy Valley Fire station. He is survived by loving Daughter Felicia Simmons Stubbs, her husband Matt and three Grandsons. Brother of Ray, Margaret, Theresa, George and Julius. Uncle of many nephews and nieces.

We will be gathering for a Celebration of Life on July 27th 6:00 pm Happy Valley Fire station 17441 Palm Avenue.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.