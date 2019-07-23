|
|
Everett Harold Simmons
Redding - In loving memory of of Everett Harold Simmons.
August 28, 1954 - June 15, 2019.
Everett was a past employee of Champion International and he was a volunteer firefighter at Happy Valley Fire station. He is survived by loving Daughter Felicia Simmons Stubbs, her husband Matt and three Grandsons. Brother of Ray, Margaret, Theresa, George and Julius. Uncle of many nephews and nieces.
We will be gathering for a Celebration of Life on July 27th 6:00 pm Happy Valley Fire station 17441 Palm Avenue.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 23, 2019