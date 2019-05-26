|
|
Faithe Marie Taylor
Redding - Faithe Marie Taylor, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 3rd at Shasta Regional Hospital.
Faithe was born in the fall of 1937 in The Dalles, Oregon, the first of three children. When she was a year old, the family moved to Happy Valley, California. She attended the one room school house in Happy Valley and graduated from Anderson High School. While working at the Anderson movie house, she met her future husband, Clarence Taylor.
Faithe and Clarence were wed in 1956. They had their first child, Connie, in 1958, and their second, Mark, in 1960. After her husband died suddenly in 1969, Faithe went to work to provide for her family. She started at the school district as a teacher's aide, then worked in the cafeteria. Faithe also owned a catering business and massage service.
Faithe loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. She traveled widely to destinations as far as China and Switzerland to further her education. She was an avid card player. She was interested in alternative medicine, and always had an herbal remedy or dietary recommendation for any ailment.
As a redhead, Faithe was independent, strong and feisty, with a touch of a temper. But she was best known for her patient, kind and generous demeanor. She was determined to stay young, both in body and mind, and she was able achieve that goal. Faithe showed us how to live the good life, always turning lemons into lemonade. On the day of her heart attack, she was out visiting friends and family, spreading good cheer.
Faithe is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her parents Evelyn and Woodrow, her son, Mark, and her brother, Larry. She is survived by her sister Donna and her daughter Connie. She leaves behind two grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as many friends from bunco, dimes and the senior citizens exercise club.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29th at Anderson City Hall, on Howard Street, at 2:00. The event will be a potluck. Contact Connie 530-727-7963 for more information.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019