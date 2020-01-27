Resources
Faye Louette Miller-Ball

Faye Louette Miller-Ball Obituary
Faye Louette Miller-Ball, 81 passed away on January 10th 2020. Faye was born on February 21st 1938 in Los Angeles to Lou and Charlotte Shapiro. Faye worked as a bookkeeper and co-owner with her husband at Pete Miller's Union 76 in downtown Redding. Faye also worked as an interior designer. She loved decorating both home and businesses. Faye was a very adventurous lady. She loved going out and socializing with others. She enjoyed camping, boating and house boating. She enjoyed being on the water. She was a member of the Aquaholics ski club in the Los Angeles area and joined Shasta Dam ski club when she moved to Redding in 1971. Faye is survived by her children Denise Hilton ( John), Donna Bragg (John), Chris Miller( Kellie) and Daniel Miller (lori). She is also survived by her sisters Carol Strearns and Joanne Poenitsch. Faye has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren 3 of whom she is in heaven with. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
