Forrest Andrew Rose, Jr.
Redding - Forrest Andrew Rose, Jr. (known to most as Pop) was born in Sapulpa OK 11/13/1922 to Forrest Andrew Rose Sr. & Edna May (Harris) Rose. He went to be with the Lord May 19, 2019 in Redding CA. He married Gwendolyn (Arter) Rose Dec. 22, 1945. They were married 68 years before Mom's passing in 2013. Dad served in the US Navy in WWII as a Medic Assistant. By trade he was a machinist, but his love was working with wood. Dad crafted many table and chairs to be enjoyed for generations.
Forrest is one of 8 children and survived by his only living sibling Mary Jane Beasley of OK. with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his 5 children; Barbara Jo Scudder (Billy), Dorothy (Kitten) Winter (Don),Forrest (Sonny) Rose III (Jill), Linda Thomsen (Butch), and Terry DeLong (Dwight). Also 13 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, with 14 Great Great Grandchildren.
Dad's name carries on with Forrest the 3rd, Forrest the 4th, Forrest the 5th to 3 year old Forrest Andrew Rose the 6th.
See you later Dad, say Hi to Mom!
Services will be held with;
McDonald's Chapel, Redding following burial at Veterans Cemetary, Igo.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 4, 2019