Frances "Jane" Lopez
Frances 'Jane' Lopez, loving wife and mother, passed away February 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
Jane was born in Evansville, IN, married Alfonzo Lopez, Jr April 1954 in San Francisco and moved to Vacaville in 1969. In 1993 they moved to the Redding area, where she resided until moving back to Vacaville Dec 2019.
Jane is survived by her sons Tony Lopez, Danny (Laura) Lopez and daughter Becky (Ernie) Jimenez; seven grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband Alfonzo Lopez, her youngest daughter Victoria Lopez-Caulfield, and eldest son Jack Joseph Lopez.
Per Jane's request, a private service will be held March 12th. Arrangements made by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home Vacaville CA.
