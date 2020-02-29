Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Jane" Lopez


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances "Jane" Lopez Obituary
Frances "Jane" Lopez

Frances 'Jane' Lopez, loving wife and mother, passed away February 22, 2020 surrounded by family.

Jane was born in Evansville, IN, married Alfonzo Lopez, Jr April 1954 in San Francisco and moved to Vacaville in 1969. In 1993 they moved to the Redding area, where she resided until moving back to Vacaville Dec 2019.

Jane is survived by her sons Tony Lopez, Danny (Laura) Lopez and daughter Becky (Ernie) Jimenez; seven grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband Alfonzo Lopez, her youngest daughter Victoria Lopez-Caulfield, and eldest son Jack Joseph Lopez.

Per Jane's request, a private service will be held March 12th. Arrangements made by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home Vacaville CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -