|
|
Frank Bulthuis
Redding - Frank Bulthuis ended his life as he lived it, directing and controlling each aspect of it in service to his family and his life goals. Eighteen months after prostate cancer reared its head, he finally was able to end the battle by choosing to leave on his own terms. Frank decided to take medication prescribed by his doctors for this purpose before the cancer robbed him of the last of his strength, joy and consciousness. He died peacefully in bed snuggling with his wife of 23 years, Helen Clark. He is survived by his stepdad, Frenchy Taylor, son Phillip, sister Vicki Haninger (Greg), and a large extended family. Frank was a larger than life character who created a wave of laughter and warmth wherever he went. He worked in the construction and trucking business in the Redding area for about 40 years. He was an avid bass fisherman and was proud he fished on the pro circuit. His largest catch was 11 lb11 oz. In addition to his quick whit he will be remembered for his generosity of spirit and resources. A memorial service is planned for Saturday 5/11/2019 at 2:00 pm at the Center for Spiritual Living 1905 Hartnell Ave, Redding and a Last Goodbye Afterparty will immediately follow at the Red Lion Hotel.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 10, 2019