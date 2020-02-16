|
Frank Fick
Yreka - Frank Fick, of Yreka, CA, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 80.
Frank was born to parents Oliver and Katherine Fick on March 2, 1939 in Grants Pass, OR. He was the youngest of two boys. The family lived on a small farm in Williams, OR.
When he was two, the boys' father died and their mother was forced to sell the farm and return to work in Omaha, NE. She placed the boys in the Masonic Home for Children in Fremont, NE where they remained for about three years.
While the boys were in the home, Katherine married Harry Chapman who was Post Master in Hornbrook, CA and the boys soon joined them there.
Frank graduated from Hornbrook Elementary School. He attended Yreka High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 17. He became a jet engine mechanic and spent about three years at a military base in England. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Yreka, married Peggy and went to work for the U. S. Forest Service, something he always dreamed of doing. After he retired from the USFS, he and Peggy settled down in Yreka where they remained together until his death.
Frank loved the out-of-doors where he spent much of his time operating a small sawmill and gathering fire wood. He was an ardent hunter, fisherman, hiker, woodworker, gardener and airplane pilot.
Frank is survived by his wife, older brother Oliver and step-daughters Eva and Marsha.
Frank has asked to be cremated.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020