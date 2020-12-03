Freddie "Sue" Davis McGarity



Sue McGarity peacefully passed away late in the evening Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 79. Sue was born in Amherst, Texas. She moved to Anderson, California with her parents, Herman Sam Davis and Floy Florence Davis, in 1956. Sue graduated from Anderson High School in 1959. After graduation, Sue married Tom Farris. Sue and Tom had three children: Amy, Darren, David. They were married for 25 years. In 1995 she married Joe McGarity and they remained happily married until his death in 2015. Sue graduated from Shasta College in 1981 with a degree in Drama, later returning to school to become a Certified Medical Assistant and to complete courses in Business Management. Sue was Office Manager at North Valley Respiratory, Shasta Orthotics, and finally Tegerstrand Orthotics and Prosthetics, where she worked until she retired. Sue was a member of the Church of Christ and a former Sunday school teacher; a Little League team mother for her sons' teams; and spent many years as a volunteer and board member for the Suicide Prevention Helpline. Sue was an avid reader and quilter; but her greatest love was the theater and her time spent with her acting family at the Riverfront Playhouse. Sue spent ten years with the theater serving as a board member, house manager, stage manager, producer, and actor. She won many awards which she proudly displayed in her home until her death. Her love and support for the arts never diminished and she was excited last year to become executive producer of the film short, Jitni: Book of Lies. Sue leaves behind her daughter, Amy (Justin); her son, David (Stephanie); her grandchildren: Keith, Justin, Aaron, Tara, and Dylan; great grandchildren and a great great grandson; Joe's daughters: Beverly and Sharon, and his grandchildren. Brother and sister-in-law, Darrel and Judy Davis; brother, Mack Davis; and sister-in-law, Elaine McGarity. Many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents, Herman and Floy Davis; her sister, Laverne; her son, Darren; Joe's son, Joe Jr. and great great grandson, Nicholas. Sue was greatly loved and will be forever missed. We are comforted by the fact that she was joyous in knowing that when she left this world, she would be made perfect in Jesus' light and peace and reunited with those loved ones gone before.



At Sue's request, a memorial service will not be held at this time due to the pandemic. Her life will be celebrated when we can more safely gather. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to the Riverfront Playhouse, Redding CA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store