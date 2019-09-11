|
Garry Lonquist
- - December 11, 1945 - July 24, 2019
Garry Lonquist passed away at home surrounded by family on July 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Garry grew up on the family ranch in Hat Creek. While growing up on the ranch he was active in 4-H and the work involved with living on a working ranch.
Garry graduated from Fall River High School in 1963 where he met Judy, his future wife. He then went on to OTI in Klamath Falls where he graduated with a degree in Diesel Technology. Garry and Judy were married in 1965 and were married 54 years.
Garry spent his working years as a millwright and then as a telephone installer repairman with Citizens Utilities, a job he dearly loved. It allowed him to meet many new people throughout the communities where he was raised.
The added bonus was he got to talk and visit with people every day. He was a journeyman talker and story teller.
He had close ties to his hometown community and spent his free time doing woodworking, coaching Little League softball, following his daughters and then granddaughters athletic schedules, and fishing in his beloved Hat Creek and Whiskeytown Lake. He also enjoyed crabbing with friends in Bandon, Oregon and the company of the Redding Elks Traildusters RV group.
Garry is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Stacie and Traci, son-in-law Erik, grandchildren Skylar, Keegan, Joey, Sierra and Christian, his brother Aaron Lonquist and sister Cathy Crum. He will be deeply missed by all of us.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on September 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hat Creek Hereford Ranch RV Campground. Please bring stories and a side dish if you are able.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 11, 2019