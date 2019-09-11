Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Hat Creek Hereford Ranch RV Campground
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Lonquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Lonquist


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Lonquist Obituary
Garry Lonquist

- - December 11, 1945 - July 24, 2019

Garry Lonquist passed away at home surrounded by family on July 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Garry grew up on the family ranch in Hat Creek. While growing up on the ranch he was active in 4-H and the work involved with living on a working ranch.

Garry graduated from Fall River High School in 1963 where he met Judy, his future wife. He then went on to OTI in Klamath Falls where he graduated with a degree in Diesel Technology. Garry and Judy were married in 1965 and were married 54 years.

Garry spent his working years as a millwright and then as a telephone installer repairman with Citizens Utilities, a job he dearly loved. It allowed him to meet many new people throughout the communities where he was raised.

The added bonus was he got to talk and visit with people every day. He was a journeyman talker and story teller.

He had close ties to his hometown community and spent his free time doing woodworking, coaching Little League softball, following his daughters and then granddaughters athletic schedules, and fishing in his beloved Hat Creek and Whiskeytown Lake. He also enjoyed crabbing with friends in Bandon, Oregon and the company of the Redding Elks Traildusters RV group.

Garry is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Stacie and Traci, son-in-law Erik, grandchildren Skylar, Keegan, Joey, Sierra and Christian, his brother Aaron Lonquist and sister Cathy Crum. He will be deeply missed by all of us.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on September 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hat Creek Hereford Ranch RV Campground. Please bring stories and a side dish if you are able.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.