Gary Langberg, minstrel, poet, artisan and everyman, left us on September 17th, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California, having come full circle to the place he arrived in this world 62 years ago.
Born Gary Bruce Langberg August 26, 1957, to Carole and Cecil Langberg, Gary lived all but one year of his life in Northern California. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a fiercely loyal friend, every day, Gary (his closest friends called him "Sport" and he called them "Sport" in return as a badge of acceptance) possessed a curious blend of wit, creativity and tough-guy demeanor that could keep you off balance yet eager to see what would come next.
Growing up in Reeds Creek, a rural area west of Red Bluff, he was either outside looking for rattlesnakes, wild pigs or burrowing owls - or, from the time he was about 12 - he could be found with his guitar, teaching himself by ear the instrument that would shape his outlook on the world (and how a few lucky ones would hear and understand his remarkable gifts).
His parents came from the small, mountain town of Hayfork, California, and he would head up for family gatherings, and into the wilds of the Trinity National Forest at the headwaters of the Trinity River and fish for steelhead with his Dad, Cecil, on Hayfork Creek in Hyampom. Big steelies and bigger stories made up an entire branch of his storytelling - he loved to tell a story - and excelled at reveling any willing person who listened in.
He attended Reeds Creek Elementary, a historic one-room schoolhouse when he started kindergarten, and ultimately graduated from eighth grade there, in 1971, with 11 classmates. That was after Reeds Creek Elementary had itself graduated to a 3-room schoolhouse. He teased the girls and fought with the boys and usually came out on the winning side. He would ultimately marry one of his most-harassed classmates, Laurie Penner, some 40 years later.
When his father was transferred, Gary left Red Bluff and finished high school in Burney, California, where his musical talents were recognized and celebrated with leading roles in several musicals. He also successfully competed on the wrestling team to balance out his tough-guy image.
Gary had a keen intellect but was not hugely keen on academia, so after trying out Shasta Junior College, he turned to what he loved best: to work with his hands and his heart. He built houses, cabinets, furniture, and as he honed his skills, he began building guitars - amazing, one-of-a-kind guitars - one had a wine bottle hidden in the box to add depth to his harmonious chords.
Gary was a young father and had tremendous pride in his children. He instilled in them his joy for life, his love for music and his never-back-down approach to the world. One year, he up-and-moved his entire family to Europe, to Belgium, to work for a not-for-profit as a builder and jack-of-all-trades, teaching himself French and digging into the local culture.
When he returned after a year abroad, Gary picked up where he left off, finally landing in Dunsmuir, where he continued to build guitars and focus more on his music. He may be the most gifted guitar player, songwriter, lyricist, and poet that most people never got to hear.
His songwriting is characterized by authenticity, simplicity, sensitivity and beautiful melodies that mesmerized his audiences. He could be compared to John Prine or Jackson Browne, and he was a student of their music as well as many other influences from great singer-songwriters.
When illness started to take over, and his heart began to wind down, he said to his dear wife, Laurie, "I'm not sure I'll ever play the guitar again", and not long afterward, he took his talents to heaven, where this unsung musician was certain he would get a much-deserved record deal.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Langberg, whom he loved and admired. He is survived by wife Laurie, his mother Carole Huff and his children: Jennifer Leavitt,Cory Langberg, Hillari Besecker, Gabriel Langberg and Spencer Herren. He leaves 7 wonderful grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Gary was a prince of a man, a fighter, a minstrel, and an everyman - he could relate with everyone. His songs of pain and beauty in the world filled many people with the intense joy he felt, and they could see life more clearly by his ability to observe and capture life around him.
Long may his melodies and words live in our ears and in our hearts. A broken dream has come true for all of us and we will miss him. This song will always remind us why…it's a song he wrote and plays here - If You're Looking for a Broken Dream (This One's Come True).
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 5, 2019