Gary E. Bascom
Redding - Gary E. Bascom, age 70, passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 in the caring and loving memory care center A Brand New Day in Redding.
He was born on August 18, 1949 in Westwood, California to Marion E. and Wilda E. Bascom. He moved to Anderson with his family when the mill closed in Westwood. Gary graduated from Anderson High School in 1967, completed an Associate of Arts Degree at Shasta College and then moved to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design. He had a long career as an Interior Designer working for Martin Kuckly of Kuckly Associates in New York City. He loved bird watching, fashion design, drawing and painting, cooking and traveling.
He is survived by his sisters JoAnn (Lou) Bosetti, Shirley (Don) Ryan, Sherrie (Jim) Mitchell and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E Cypress Ave, Redding. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation; a non-profit charity. Their website ALZinfo.org or the address:
Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
FDR Station, PO Box 220
New York, NY 10150
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020