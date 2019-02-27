Resources
Redding - Gary Eugene Freysinger was born in Springfield, OH. He passed away in the early morning of February 20, 2019 at age 77 in Redding, CA. Gary spent his childhood in Dunsmuir, CA and his adult life was spent in Forest Grove, OR.

His passion in life was playing the piano. He also rode motorcycles and was part of the HAM Radio Community.

He leaves behind his sister Julie, his niece Amy, her daughter Alicia and his nephew Patrick.

He is in heaven now playing beautiful music with his mom and brother. We love you Gary and we will miss you.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 27, 2019
