Gary Leon Cox, RN, MSN



Redding - Gary Leon Cox, RN, MSN, 73, of Redding made his final mercy flight to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. Gary was born in Colcord, Oklahoma,in May 1947 to Raymond and Pauline Cox. His family moved to Marysville, CA when Gary was very young. As he grew up he helped his dad working in the orchards, learning good work ethics. After graduating from Marysville High School he attended the University of California at Davis before joining the US Air Force. His son Shawn was born to his wife, Diane, while he was serving his country with three tours in the Viet Nam War as a Medic. Gary paid a heavy lifetime price for serving our country. After returning from Viet Nam, he moved to Redding, CA and worked as an EMT with Mercy Medical Centers ambulance service. He attended Shasta College graduating with a Nursing degree in 1974, and worked with the air ambulance as a flight nurse. He also worked at Memorial Hospital in Redding where he met his second wife, Leta , a Coronary Care Nurse. They were married in 1978. Gary continued working in Emergency Medicine as an instructor of the EMT class, served on the State Senate Sub Committee to help set up the state's 911 system, and worked to develop and teach the EMTII program for the north state. After graduating with his Masters in Nursing degree from Chico State University in 1992, he initiated and developed the Cardiac Rehab Department at Mercy Medical Center. After working 7 years at Glenn Medical Center, in Willows, CA., he retired in 2011.



Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking hobbies. His family and friends will always remember his devotion to caring for others and teaching others to care.



Gary is survived by his wife, Leta Cox, of Redding, daughter, Debra Toll-Cox, of Redding, daughter, Leslie Parsons (Ron Schoen) of Santa Rosa, son, Shawn of Oregon and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, father and one grandson.



The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center and staff for their excellent care of Gary in his final days. His family, friends and co workers will be invited to a Celebration of Life when it is safe to have a large gathering again.









