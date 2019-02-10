|
Gary Michael Flint
Redding - Gary Michael Flint was born on July 6, 1957, in Anchorage, Alaska. He passed on December 19, 2018. Gary was infinitely gregarious with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. He spent his first 4 years in Alaska which was followed by 6 years in Africa. Gary graduated from Shasta High School, attended Shasta College, and then graduated with an Aeronautical Engineering Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Gary learned to fly from his father. He soloed at the age of 16 in an Aeronca Champ and was featured in a Record Searchlight article for his accomplishment at such a young age. Gary was instrument rated, an instructor and had his commercial airline license. Gary's first career was as a private corporate airline pilot. Gary was a contractor working on many projects, large and small, but loved flipping homes, which he was very successful at. Gary was truly an entrepreneurial man. He was an airline instructor, owned an ultralight plane business, owned an internet business, was a realtor, a concrete curb and gutter contractor, and invented a patented technique to make fireplace logs from waxed cardboard. In fact, he held 14 patents, 3 of the, internationally. Gary loved to travel. He took many memorable trips with his family. A trip highlight was taking his Mom and sister back to Africa.
The one thing he cherished the most in his life were his children, Jesse and Michaela. During their childhood, he built them a giant wooden fort, The Windy Lookout, built a pool and waterfall to play on and took them flying in his plane which he bought for them to learn how to fly someday. They loved to go boating, jet skiing, snow skiing, riding motorcycles and traveling. Some of their fondest moments together took place at Shasta lake, and on Christmas mornings where they listened to old songs and ate their dad's famous breakfast. Gary loved the coast, particularly Shelter Cove and would fly his plane there to free dive for abalone as well as scuba dive. Gary never met a stranger, everyone became his friend.
Gary spent the last few years of his life with his beloved fiancée Sandy Babcock. They absolutely adored each other and shared their love for traveling. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Lynn M. Flint and his mother Grace L. Flint. Gary leaves behind his children Jesse Lynn Flint, Michaela Grace Flint. Stepchildren Adam and Jenna Waterreus, their mother Teresa Hawkins, his sister Colleen G. Hackett (Gary), his fiancée Sandy Babcock, nephews Vladimir Lankovsky (Tiffany), Lex Lankovsky (Aimee) and so many other treasured friends and family. Words cannot express the deep loss we all feel and the hole in our hearts that will never be filled. As always, one of Gary's greatest passions was flying.
"When once you have tested flight, you will forever walk on Earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return" - Leonardo da Vinci.
A Celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2019 at the Win-River Casino Event Center, 1pm-4pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 10, 2019