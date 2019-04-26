Gary Ran Sbarbaro



- - Gary Ran Sbarbaro lost a 20-year battle with Alzheimer's and Multiple Sclerosis on April 20, 2019 at 5:10pm. Gary was born November 16, 1942 in Yreka, California. On that snowy day, he was welcomed by parents "Choc" and Helen Sbarbaro from Weed, California. His family was complete with sisters Marcia (Pezzella), Sandy (DeRoss) and brother Victor Sbarbaro.



Gary grew up in a strong Italian family and was fondly nicknamed "Young Choc" and "Crowbait." He attended Weed high school and received his A.A. at College of the Siskiyous. He then earned his pharmacology doctoral degree from the prestigious UCSF University in California. Upon his graduation, he was drafted into the army where he served as a medical assistant. On a brisk winter day, December 21, 1968, he married the love of his life Nancy Ann Thomas. They were blessed with two children, Tiffany Helene and Michael Todd as well as two grandsons, Jacob Thomas (20) and Bryson Patrick (15).



Although Gary was a clinical pharmacist in Redding, his true passion was teaching pharmacology at Shasta College to budding nursing students. He had a reputation of being a kind and thoughtful instructor. Gary will live long in, not only the memories of his loving family, but the many, many friends he has in Redding, Weed and beyond.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 4 pm to 10 pm at the Sheraton Hotel, Turtle Bay, in Redding, CA. Please RSVP [email protected] by May 6 if you plan to attend. If you like to honor Gary's memory, the family kindly requests donations to the at act.alz.org. Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 26 to May 5, 2019