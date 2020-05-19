|
|
Gayle Kim Thomas
Gayle Kim Thomas born November 26, 1955 passed away at home with her family on May 5, 2020. Gayle worked for the City of Redding Electric Utilities in customer service for 32 years.
Gayle was daughter of Bill and Betty Ware and is survived by her husband, David mother, Betty, daughter Kim and Jean Yves Leguiset and her stepdaughters Sheri Arnold and Angie and David Carter. She is also survived by her sister Sandi and Roger Funk, Cathy Gill, Susie Parker, Debbie and Mark Burlew, and her brother Steve and Tiffany Ware. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren. She also left many nieces and nephews behind. Gayle was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. David and Gayle recently moved to Twin Falls ID. A celebration of life will be held in Redding and announced at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 19 to May 20, 2020