Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Kim Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle Kim Thomas Obituary
Gayle Kim Thomas

Gayle Kim Thomas born November 26, 1955 passed away at home with her family on May 5, 2020. Gayle worked for the City of Redding Electric Utilities in customer service for 32 years.

Gayle was daughter of Bill and Betty Ware and is survived by her husband, David mother, Betty, daughter Kim and Jean Yves Leguiset and her stepdaughters Sheri Arnold and Angie and David Carter. She is also survived by her sister Sandi and Roger Funk, Cathy Gill, Susie Parker, Debbie and Mark Burlew, and her brother Steve and Tiffany Ware. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren. She also left many nieces and nephews behind. Gayle was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. David and Gayle recently moved to Twin Falls ID. A celebration of life will be held in Redding and announced at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -