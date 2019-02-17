Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene C. Moser


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene C. Moser Obituary
Gene C. Moser

Shingletown - Gene C. Moser, born June 10, 1941 passed away January 13, 2019 after a long disabling illness. He was preceded in death by infant son, Charles; and parents, Henry and Verbal Moser; and sister, Jan Leaverton and her husband, Bob Leaverton.

Gene is survived by wife, Patricia Miller; son, Gene D. Moser and his wife Angel; and his daughter, Theresa and Andy Frye. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Molly and her husband James Oliver, their children Ryan, Mackenzie, Eric, and Michael; along with step-daughter, Cassie and Scott Bomogen; and grandson, Thomas McCurdy.

Gene graduated from Arvin High School in Arvin, CA and proudly joined the Army. He later returned to California and attended college. Gene had a long profession in the automobile business in Bakersfield and Redding. Some of his passions included fishing, gardening, travel, reading, and football.

Upon retirement, Gene and Pat moved to Shingletown, CA. He will be missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.