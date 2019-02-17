|
Gene C. Moser
Shingletown - Gene C. Moser, born June 10, 1941 passed away January 13, 2019 after a long disabling illness. He was preceded in death by infant son, Charles; and parents, Henry and Verbal Moser; and sister, Jan Leaverton and her husband, Bob Leaverton.
Gene is survived by wife, Patricia Miller; son, Gene D. Moser and his wife Angel; and his daughter, Theresa and Andy Frye. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Molly and her husband James Oliver, their children Ryan, Mackenzie, Eric, and Michael; along with step-daughter, Cassie and Scott Bomogen; and grandson, Thomas McCurdy.
Gene graduated from Arvin High School in Arvin, CA and proudly joined the Army. He later returned to California and attended college. Gene had a long profession in the automobile business in Bakersfield and Redding. Some of his passions included fishing, gardening, travel, reading, and football.
Upon retirement, Gene and Pat moved to Shingletown, CA. He will be missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 17, 2019