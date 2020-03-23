|
Gene Elbert Maxwell
Gene Elbert Maxwell was born November 22, 1941, in Sacramento, California to Max and Ruth Maxwell. He passed away March 13, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief illness.
Gene attended school at Elk Grove Elementary, Elk Grove High School and Pierce High School in Arbuckle, California, where he graduated in 1959. He attended Modesto Junior College for two years before farming full-time with his brother Dennis Maxwell. He also worked for Dave Wilson Nursery and Hunts Food.
Gene married Freida Rogers in 1972. They had four children, Roger Maxwell of Denair, Mathew Maxwell of Oakdale, Jennifer (Maxwell) Lisson of Oakdale and Mary (Maxwell) Ussery of Turlock. He had 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the National Quarter Horse Association. Besides farming, Gene was a realtor in Waterford, California and later took care of his mother, Ruth Maxwell, at her home in Shingletown, California, where he lived for 15 years. He is survived by his younger siblings, brother Dennis Maxwell, of Shingletown, sister Sheila (Maxwell) McCloud, of Shingletown, and brother, Martin Maxwell of Courtenay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
Services will be held April 7, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Hughson, California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020