George Arthur Law
Redding - George Arthur Law was born March 20, 1920 in Kankakee, Illinois. He passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA on March 12, 2019. He lived a long and admirable life. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific in the 1398 Commando Engineers. Following the end of the war, he met and married Esther Marie Gilpin, wife of 69 years. George worked in many diverse construction and engineering positions in Alaska, Utah and California. He worked for 32 years for AT&T and Pacific Bell System in Northern California. For the last 35 years he was happily retired, living the dream hunting, fishing, hiking and playing an occasional golf game.
George is preceded in death by his parents Isabell and George Law, wife Esther Marie and sister Marjorie Berringer, He is survived by his three children Lucy(Law)Scott, Mark Law, and Anita(Law)Winstead,four grandchildren Kelly Scott, Tara(Scott) Di Ponti, Patrick Scott and Andrea(Winstead)Stone and 4 grandchildren.
Graveside Memorial services will be held at Lawncrest Memorial Park May 3, 2019. Donations may be made to the American Kidney Society.
