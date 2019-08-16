|
George Burke
- - 1/3/13 - 8/10/19
George was born in Butte, Montana. At the age of three his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. George attended school there and graduated from the University of Utah with a major in accounting.
From his earliest years he sold magazines from door to door, mowed lawns, delivered flowers for a florist, had a newspaper route, sold ice cream from a cart on wheels, worked as an usher in a large theatre and was employed as a bell hop in a hotel. The summer before he graduated from the university he worked as a grease monkey for a Buick auto dealer. (It seems the guy can't hold a job)! But wait, there's more........
After graduation he moved to San Francisco and was hired as office manager for Union Ice Co. He started in Redding, was transferred to Martinez, then to Reno and finally to Willows where he managed the Willows and Orland plants.
His next move was back to Redding. An opportunity came along to acquire a men's clothing store with some of his friends. He managed the store and bought out his partners, naming the store "Burkes". After 7 seven years in the business he decided to go back to school and get a teaching degree from Chico State. He sold the store to Girimonte's. His next job was in 1955 when Central Valley High School opened. He taught six periods a day; typing, general business and freshman citizenship classes. Appointed counselor in 1957, George also taught in the classroom and in 1958 he became full time vice-principal.
After 22 years at Central Valley High School, he retired, but still kept a hand in helping out in the clothing business, working part time for Girimonte's, The Hub and managing the Big and Tall Store in the downtown mall. After all of that he didn't pursue anymore jobs - but this amazing man kept busy: He walked 2 miles every day, rain or shine, cooked, grocery shopped, spoiled his wife and was a great dancer.
George was a Charter Member of the Rivercity Jazz Society, served as secretary on the Board of Directors, Master of Ceremonies, and a volunteer at our now defunct Shasta Jazz Festival.
He was Past Master of the Redding Masonite Lodge, and a member of the Redding Elks Lodge for 84 years.
Preceded in death, his daughter Barbara Walther, son Dan Burke, stepson Marc Chiara. He leaves his loving wife Lorna, daughter Dorothy McQueary and stepson Scott Chiara, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
George was the love of my life, now and forever. Our 43 years together was, heaven on earth. Sleep well my love.
At his request, no services will be held.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 16, 2019