George Edward Perry
Redding - George Edward Perry passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born on October 23, 1926 in Long Beach, California. He was the only child of William and Edna Perry.
George attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, until he was drafted into the US Navy half way through his senior year. He spent 18 months in the Navy and served on a mine sweeper that was sent to Japan at the end of WW II. In 1952 he graduated from Santa Clara University with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. George was working for the California Department of Highways (Caltrans) in San Francisco when he met his future wife, Lorraine Mott.
They were married in 1952 in Burlingame, CA. They bought their first home in Pedro Valley, CA, where they started their family with their first two daughters, Susan and Lynn. George was then transferred to Redding in 1957 where they bought their second home and had their third daughter, Diane. They raised their family in this house and remained there for 60 wonderful, memory filled years. George enjoyed his 33 years with Caltrans. He especially enjoyed working in design, where he won an award for the Randolph Collier Rest Area on I-5 near Yreka.
During their 65 years of marriage, they enjoyed many RV camping trips with the family, especially along the Oregon Coast. Some of their favorite vacation travels included an RV excursion into Mexico, several cruises and guided tours. Their trip to China was one of their most memorable. George was very talented in woodworking and did many remodeling projects in their house. He loved playing golf and tennis before and after retirement.
He is survived by daughters Susan Emenaker (Rod), Diane Morgon (Larry), grandchildren Russell Emenaker, Shelly Jones (Michael) and Joey Morgon, Shannon Micale (Paul), and Scott Benson (Lisa). He also leaves behind three step-grandchildren including Annette Emenaker, Sandra McMasters and Karen Morgon, as well as 8 great-grandchildren. George was predeceased by his wife, parents and daughter Lynn (Benson) Masser. George will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A private burial was held at Redding Memorial Park. Donations may be made in George's name to Mercy Hospice at 1544 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 17, 2019