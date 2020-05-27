|
George Files
George Files was born August 29th, 1927 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to John and Mary Files. His parents had emigrated from Greece, making him a 1st generation American. George did not have a middle name until he enlisted in the Navy during WWII at 16. Apparently, the Navy insisted that he have a middle name, so he chose "Roy" after his favorite actor, Roy Rogers.
George was born during the Great Depression. His family lost their hotel and restaurant in Michigan and then moved to Gary, Indiana for a short time before moving to a farm in Anderson and then to the town of Redding, both in California. All of these communities had strong Greek populations, allowing George to maintain his culture and heritage. George attended the Pine Street School and Shasta High School in Redding.
At 16, in the midst of WWII, George asked his parents for permission to join the Navy. They agreed, and he was stationed on San Clemente Island. George remained on the island until the end of the war and talked often of his adventurous times in the Navy. As it turned out, this was just one of the many rich life experiences that were the basis of the wonderful stories George shared generously.
After the war George returned to Redding to finish high school and began working at McDonald's Chapel as an ambulance driver. This was during a time when ambulances were based at the local mortuary. After working for a while, he then went on to attend mortuary school in San Francisco on the GI bill.
Upon completing school, George returned to McDonald's Chapel in Redding to work as a mortician. His boss at the mortuary bought the employees memberships to the local golf course to keep them out of trouble. George fell in love with the game and continued golfing throughout his eighties.
McDonald's Chapel had a mortuary in Weaverville, where George frequently worked. In 1955, George purchased the mortuary and renamed it McDonald-Files Chapel. Soon after, he was elected Trinity County Coroner, a position he held for 30+ years along with Public Administrator and Public Guardian. In these capacities, he traveled the entirety of the county and seemed to know every nook and cranny along with nearly all the people who lived there. This came in handy, especially when a road washed out and George could still find a way to get to where he was going!
In 1960, George met his future wife, Lilian Elizabeth (Betty) Drake, who was at the time teaching PE at Trinity High School in Weaverville. They were married in 1961 and had two children, Nina and John. George remained in Trinity County until the early 2000's, when he and Betty moved to Redding. There he continued to golf frequently, travel a little, and enjoy his grandchildren, Keegan and Isabella.
George led an active life in Weaverville and was involved in many community groups. He served as a volunteer fireman and sat on the Fire District Board, was active in Rotary Club, sat on the board of the Weaverville Douglas City Recreation District, and was a charter member of the E Clampus Vitus Trinitarianus. He co-founded the Trinity Scholarship Foundation with educator Tom Ludden. This was a beloved cause for George, who believed that everyone should have a chance at higher education.
George Files was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lilian Elizabeth (Betty) Files, his parents Mary and John, and his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Lowell Ramseyer. He is survived by his children John Files (Park City, Utah) and Nina Files-Keller (Reno, Nevada) and grandchildren Keegan Keller (Reno, Nevada) and Isabella Keller (Reno, Nevada), his brother and sister in law, Pete and Becky Files (Charlotte, North Carolina), and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for both George and Betty will be held at a later date. Donations on behalf of George can be made to the Trinity Scholarship Foundation.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 27 to May 28, 2020