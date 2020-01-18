|
George Fleming
George Fleming, Korean War veteran, career banker and long-time Walmart greeter, died December 25, 2019, in Redding, California. He was 90.
In early 1951, 22-year-old Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native George Fleming received his draft notice. So, he proposed marriage to Winona "Noni" Eiler, who was then a high school senior, and reported for duty in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of boot camp, Fleming took leave, returned to Pittsburgh, and married Noni. After a week-long honeymoon at Niagara Falls, New York, Fleming shipped out to Korea and Noni returned to her family's home in Pittsburgh.
Private First Class Fleming served the next year and a half near Wonju, South Korea. Having worked in his father's automotive garage, Fleming was assigned to the motor pool and serviced vehicles. He lived in a tent. Sometimes the temperature inside the tent was so cold that the fuel oil in the heater froze. Not fond of the fare in the army mess, Fleming pilfered food from supply trucks and Noni mailed him care packages.
Upon discharge, Fleming returned to Noni and Pittsburgh. He began a banking career that lasted more than 30 years, working in Pennsylvania and later in California. In his early years, Fleming calculated the interest due on savings accounts for quarterly bank statements using only a pencil and paper. Over his career he worked for Mellon Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Hibernia Bank and Mid Valley Bank.
After retiring from banking, Fleming embarked on a career as a greeter, first at Redding Christian Supply and then at Walmart. Greeters stand just inside the entrances of retail stores to welcome and assist customers. Naturally gregarious, the role came easily to him. His son-in-law Fredrick Clement said, "George loved visiting with people; he probably would have paid Walmart to work there." He retired from Walmart at age 87.
Fleming is survived by his wife of 68 years, Winona Fleming, daughter Marnee Clement, daughter Kelly Yeager, and granddaughter Savannah Yeager, all of Redding, California. He is also survived by a sister, Ann Richards, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and umpteen nieces and nephews. Burial will be at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery at Igo, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020