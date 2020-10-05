Georgia Mae Fowler



Georgia Mae Fowler was born May 22, 1931 in Tucson Arizona. At the age of 89, Georgia departed this earth. When she was nine, her family moved to California. She attended public school in Bakersfield as well as Cosmetology School. Early in the 50's she moved to Redding. Georgia applied her skills in Cosmetology. She was one of the first to specialize in cutting and styling the hair for African American Women.



Georgia was a member of All Nations Church of Deliverance of Redding and a faithful Servant of The Lord. Her faith gave her strength, love and compassion for all. Georgia was a pillar in the community and an agent of change. If there was a need she was always there. Her answer was "let me see what I can do" and she meant it.



In the 60s, Georgia's love and concern for community led to deeper involvement. She started working with the CAP Program, as a community affairs advocate for The Linden Avenue Neighborhood. Georgia was part of the research team for the Martin Luther King Center. She was hired as the Community Aide. Soon there-after she was promoted to Community Aide Supervisor and Youth Corp Supervisor. Her dedication and high standards lead to additional promotions. Under the CAP Program she served in a variety of positions. Georgia was the First Shasta County Coordinator; she participated in and over saw a variety of services that impacted families in Shasta County communities.



Georgia's work involvement in the CAP Program led to a position with Family Planning. She served as a Field Worker for several years. Still following her servant heart, she became a caretaker of the elderly. She was very active in the Foster Grandparent Program at the MLK Center.



Georgia held many positions that had a positive impact on members of the Redding Community. From day one, she was active at the Center. For over 20 years she served jointly on the Shasta County Citizens Against Racism, MLK Jr Advisory Board and the MLK Commemorative Committee honoring Dr. King. Shasta County Citizens Against Racism selected her for the Civil Rights and Social Justice Award especially for working with issues regarding children of color and cultural awareness. She had a positive impact on everyone she met.



Georgia leaves to her memory daughter Paula Crockett, sons Eric Jordan and Lee Sessions Jr., Sister Josephine Harris nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends.



Georgia was proceeded in death by her parents Susie Bryant and Alvin Henry Sr., husband Gilbert Fowler and brother Alvin Lacy Henry Jr.



Viewing October 8th from 3-7p.m. at Lawncrest Chapel E. Cypress Ave. Service October 9 th 10 a.m. at Redding Christian Fellowship 2157 Victor Ave. Internment at Lawncrest Memorial Park. Repast and Family Memorial at Martin Luther King Jr. Center.



Mathew 25:21 KJV " His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."









