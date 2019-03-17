|
Gerald (Jerry) Giardino
Redding - Gerald (Jerry) Giardino went home to the Lord on March 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Jerry attended Regis University, University of Colorado, Stanford University and received his Masters degree from Cal Poly. He was a school administrator in Monterey county prior to moving his family north to Yreka, California, Siskiyou County. He retired in 1992, served on Yreka city council, served as Mayor and elected to Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors in 1992 having served for eight years. In 2000 he and his wife retired to Redding, California.
Jerry was preceeded in death by daughter Rebecca (Gigi) Giardino and wife Sally Ellyson Giardino. He is survived by wife of 34 years, Shirley Giardino, children
Dean Giardino, Caterina Giardino Mellinger (Dave), Joseph Giardino, Jason Giardino (Sarah), Andrew Mead Giardino. Daughters in love Trina Giardino and Rose Giardino, bonus sons Steve Mellinger and Craig Batty. Grandchildren Matthew and Michael Mellinger, Justin, Jacob, and Joshua Giardino, Anthony and Giuliana Giardino, Jeffrey, Ryan, and Kelly Giardino, Caleb and Christopher Mead. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Sunday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. at Valley Christian Fellowship, Redding
Memorial donations in memory of Jerry can be made to Renew the Hope Ministries; 1769 Chicory Ct; Redding, CA 96002 (providing help, medical assistance and hope for Casa Nernabe' Orphanage.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 17, 2019