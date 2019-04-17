|
Gerald Milton Drennan
Redding - Gerald (Jerry) Milton Drennan passed away and moved on to his next great adventure on April 8, 2019. He lived his life to the fullest and enthusiastically filled every minute of everyday with family, friends, community service, duplicate bridge, music, and outdoor activities, especially skiing and golfing.
His father, Valla Hard Drennan and mother, Gladys Adele Espell Drennan, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his son, Michael Drennan, and daughter-in-law, Natalie Drennan, his daughter, Kathleen Drennan Haagenson, and son-in-law, Rick Haagenson, grandchildren Trevor Haagenson (Fay Roepcke, MD), Laura Haagenson DiPaolo, MD, (Steven DiPaolo), Jeffrey Haagenson, JD, (Katie Borofka,), Olivia Drennan, and Emily Drennan, and two great grandchildren, and his brother Don Drennan and family.
Jerry was born in Peoria, Illinois on January 16, 1932. He met his future wife and mother of his children, Virginia Drennan, at Oakland Tech when he was 14 and they were married in 1955. They were married for 26 years and remained friends throughout their lives.
Jerry led an extraordinarily active life. He received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Engineering degree from University of California at Berkeley. He played clarinet in the Cal Band and marched in over 60 Cal Alumni Band football games. He served his country in the US Army and Reserves, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel after 32 years. He worked as a Civil Engineer for CalTrans for 39 years, first in San Francisco, before transferring to Redding. He always said being transferred to Redding was the best thing that ever happened to him. He retired as Deputy District Director in 1992. He held licenses in Professional Engineering and a Community College Teaching Credential. He had natural leadership ability and served as Statewide President of the Professional Engineers in California Government and Chapter President of American Society of Civil Engineers, and President of the Shasta Community Concert Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International and active in Rotary Club of Redding. He served for over 50 years on the National Ski Patrol, including the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley.
Jerry loved to play duplicate bridge and was a Gold Life Master with American Contract Bridge League and a certified ACBL Bridge Instructor and Tournament Director. He spent many years after retirement teaching bridge lessons while traveling around the world on over 75 cruises and was proud of his special course he offered called "Bridge for the Absolute Beginner."
Jerry had a great sense of humor and always left everyone laughing and smiling. He had a ready smile and a compliment for everyone. He loved a party. He could play piano beautifully by ear, and music was always a part of his life. He enjoyed the symphony and musical theater. He attended almost every performance of the Shasta High Musical every year, all his grandchildren's Starship and band performances and sporting events. He was a member of River City Jazz Society and loved to dance at jazz events. He was happiest when he was busy and productive with a strong commitment to giving back. He donated over 50 gallons of blood to the Redding community. He could grow a tomato like nobody's business. He loved to stop and pick fresh blackberries on the side of the road whenever he spotted them. He was an active member and volunteer at his church throughout his life and had a deep faith in God. He loved the community of Redding. He taught his children to reach for the stars and believe in themselves. His family and his many friends will miss him.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street, Redding, California. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Redding, Memorial Fund, or First Presbyterian Church, Redding. In honor of Jerry, donate blood, enjoy the North State and some music, grow a tomato, pick some berries, and have fun everyday.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 17, 2019