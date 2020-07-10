Gerald "Jerry" Stanly Cerepa



Gerald "Jerry" Stanly Cerepa passed away June 29, 2020 at 88 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lola, and his seven children: Debbie Goodman (Doug), Geralyn Bollong (Cliff), Terese Boas (Jeff), Karen Alvord (Rick), Jennifer Bertz (Steve), Jeff (Lisa) and Yvonne Harrison (Dave); 17 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Born in Chicago, Illinois, he moved with his family to Redding, graduating from Shasta High School in 1949. Gerald served in the Navy in Korea and after his honorable discharge he married Lola Ollman, with whom he celebrated their 65 year anniversary this last April. Jerry was employed by JC Penney for 44 years, retiring in 1994.



In earlier years Jerry was a very active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, in Shasta Lake City. He had a deep and unfaltering faith in God, which he instilled in his children and grandchildren.



Because of the current public health conditions a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 8th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Redding, with internment in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



The Cerepa family asks that persons desiring to remember Jerry consider a donation in his honor to St. Vincent de Paul Society (offers tangible assistance to those in need) c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2040 Walnut Ave. Redding, CA 96001 or Mercy Hospice, 1544 Market St., Redding, CA 96001.









