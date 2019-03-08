Services
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 241-1626
For more information about
Gerald Ayers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Igo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald V. Ayers


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald V. Ayers Obituary
Gerald V. Ayers

Redding - On Thursday February 21, 2019 Gerald V. Ayers (Jerry) loving husband and father of 2 passed away at the age of 71.

Jerry was born on February 19, 1948 in Van Nuys California to Dale and Florence Ayers.

Jerry graduated from Jefferson Monroe High in 1966. After high school Jerry served in the United States Army fighting in the Vietnam war from March 1968 to January 1970.

He moved to Redding at the age of 25. Where he was lucky enough to begin his career doing what he loved. Jerry began building and maintaining racecars for himself, family and friends. Jerry was able to teach and pass on his passion and knowledge to many. Jerry won many achievements including points championships and National Golden Wrench Awards.

Jerry was known for his quick wit, never ending one liners and comical nicknames.

Jerry is survived by his wife Jerrie, daughters Trealisa and Pennie, son in laws Eric and Jeff, grandsons Kamron and Keyler, his brother Mike, sister in law Renee and niece Taylor.

Services for Jerry will held Monday March 11, 2019, at 12:30 pm, Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Igo, CA
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now