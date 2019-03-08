|
Gerald V. Ayers
Redding - On Thursday February 21, 2019 Gerald V. Ayers (Jerry) loving husband and father of 2 passed away at the age of 71.
Jerry was born on February 19, 1948 in Van Nuys California to Dale and Florence Ayers.
Jerry graduated from Jefferson Monroe High in 1966. After high school Jerry served in the United States Army fighting in the Vietnam war from March 1968 to January 1970.
He moved to Redding at the age of 25. Where he was lucky enough to begin his career doing what he loved. Jerry began building and maintaining racecars for himself, family and friends. Jerry was able to teach and pass on his passion and knowledge to many. Jerry won many achievements including points championships and National Golden Wrench Awards.
Jerry was known for his quick wit, never ending one liners and comical nicknames.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jerrie, daughters Trealisa and Pennie, son in laws Eric and Jeff, grandsons Kamron and Keyler, his brother Mike, sister in law Renee and niece Taylor.
Services for Jerry will held Monday March 11, 2019, at 12:30 pm, Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Igo, CA
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 8, 2019