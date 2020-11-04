1/1
Gertrude (Trudy) Freeman
Born 6/6/1930 in Los Angeles, Ca, and went to be with her Lord and Savior 11/2/2020 in Redding. Trudy was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Southgate, Ca. She was raised by her parents William and Gertrude Devlin and had her first job working the Thrifty soda fountain counter in Southgate as a teenager. She met her husband Jim in Southgate and married in 1948. She moved to Shingletown in 1951 where her husband was a logger and Trudy raised their two children, Ginger and Jim Jr. She moved to Redding in 1959, attended Shasta College for secretarial skills and went to work for Beltone hearing and then the Shasta County Dept of Social Services where she retired after 25 years. Trudy and Jim spent many of their retirement years traveling in their RV to Alaska, Mexico and British Columbia. While at home in Redding, Trudy spent many Saturday nights with her card group. She leaves behind her husband, Jim, daughter Ginger White (Mike), son Jim Jr., 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Due to COVID, Trudy will have no public services.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
