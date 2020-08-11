Gina Teresa Baldo-Knight



It is with profound sadness that the family of Gina Teresa Baldo-Knight announces her passing, Gina was born on December 2, 1971 in Sacramento and passed in her sleep on August 2, 2020 at her Redding home. The family is devastated by her loss at the young age of 48. She spent her early years in Davis CA and moved with her family to Redding in 1976 where she attended local schools including Lassen View, Parsons and Enterprise. She graduated from the Academy of Hair Design in 1988 and became a manicurist throughout her life. She was known for the high quality and artistic designs of her "nails."



Gina was noted for her quick wit, great sense of humor and direct approach when conversing with others. She was very spiritual and had a deep passion for all things celestial. Even as a little girl she was observant of details and small items or life forms others would not see. She was most at ease with animals, especially her dogs and cats (fur babies) she loved over her life. She was also had a special affinity for racoons as was documented on social media. It was always remarkable to see cats or dogs she did not know wanting to be touched by her as if she was one of them. She was very artistic and creative person with a vibrant personality and dazzling smile that could melt snow. The Wizard of Oz was her favorite movie and loved memorabilia related to OZ. To her father's delight, Gina was a huge San Francisco Giant and 49er fan! She loved attending games in person.



The family has learned though social media that Gina had a profound and positive impact on many people's lives. It is clear she was a kindred spirit to many and deeply loved. The family takes great solace in knowing this truth.



Gina leaves behind her son Devin Knight, her pride and joy and finest creation. She also leaves behind her mother and father, Bob and Jeanie Baldo of Redding and Dunsmuir, brother Bobby of Redding, nephew Joey Baldo, nieces Jade and Rachel Baldo and step grandmother Mona Beach along with a huge extended family in the United States and Italy. Preceded in her death are her paternal grandparents, Joe and Susie Baldo and maternal grandparents William and Kathryn Beach. The family trusts Gina is in a better place and those loved ones who preceded her welcome her with open arms and with all the love that can be given to such a unique and beautiful person.



A private family graveside service will be held for Gina at the Mt. Shasta Memorial Park where she will be inurned next to her maternal great grandmother Teresa Mazzei. When it is possible the family plans to have a celebration of life gathering.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gina's name to Shasta Wildlife Rescue. In the memo line write in Gina Baldo Knight Memorial. Send checks to P O Box 1173 Anderson CA 96007 or donate online with a credit card in memory of Gina.



Funeral services provided by Alan and Dahl in Redding and Mt. Shasta Memorial Park









