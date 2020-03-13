|
|
Gladys Rose (Giddens) Pratt
APRIL 7, 1936 -
MARCH 6, 2020
GLADYS ROSE PRATT (Nana & Great Nana) age 83 entered into rest at Doctor's Medical Center. She was born in Modesto, CA to Roy and Rose Giddens. She was an only child. She spent her early years in Modesto where she met her husband, Paul Pratt who preceded her in death. They were married 57 years. She worked in secretarial jobs in Modesto, Fortuna and Anderson, CA. She was the ultimate caregiver taking care of her Mother, Son and Husband. Gladys loved music, reading and cooking. She is survived by her son Brett Pratt of Modesto; daughter Linda K. Wilson of Redding; grandchildren Aria Kraft of Folsom and Andrew Vasilakis of Redding; great grandchildren Victoria Valdez of Rio Vista and Kadin Christman of Redding. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate in her name to her church: Parkwood Seventh Day Adventist Church, 301 Claratina Avenue, Modesto, CA 95356
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020