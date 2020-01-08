|
Glenn W Ratcliff
Redding - 1934 - 2019
On Monday, December 23, Glenn slipped into the arms of his Savior. He leaves behind his wife, Joanne Pullins Ratcliff, of 63 years whom he met at Pasadena College. Surviving siblings Inez Butler, Arlene Kugler, Burl and Gilbert Ratcliff, children, David Ratcliff, Catherine Michael, Daniel Ratcliff, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Glenn was born July 27, 1934 in Denair, Ca. He met Joanne while attending Pasadena College. He pastored churches in Hallwood, Yreka, Redding, and Gridley, Ca. Upon retirement he enjoyed tending to his garden.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 2225 N Bechelli Lane, Redding CA, on Saturday, January 25, at 1pm
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020