Glenn Walter Aldridge


1932 - 2019
Glenn Walter Aldridge Obituary
Glenn Walter Aldridge passed away on September 4, 2019 in Redding, California.

Glenn was born on the family ranch in Inwood, California on May 10, 1932 to Martha Caroline Meyer Aldridge and Walter Boyer Aldridge. He lived his eighty -seven years on the family ranch near Shingletown. On December 4, 1954 he married the love of his life Zettie Mae McKenney of Redding, California. Then came along two daughters Cindy Lou and Anna Marie.

Glenn was very active in the community serving on the school board for the Black Butte School and the Inwood Task Force, and the Mt. Lassen Historical Society now the Shingletown Historical Society. He was a member of the Shasta County Farm Bureau, the Shasta County Cattlemen's Association, and a long time member of the Millville Oddfellows Lodge #414 and Millville Rebekahs #3.

He is survived by one sister Martha Mae Stewart of Palo Cedro, CA., his wife Zettie Mae, daughters Cindy Scott (Steve) of Shingletown, and Anna Joiner (Craig) of Lookout, CA. Five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, soon to be seven in March 2020, and ten nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

At the I.O.O.F hall, 22551 Silverlode Road, in Palo Cedro, Ca., on the corner of Silverbridge Road and Highway 44 in Palo Cedro. Ca. Internment will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Ogburn-Inwood Cemetery, 29300 Ogburn Way, Hyw. 44, Shingletown, Ca. There will be a viewing at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel, 21853 Honor Court, Palo Cedro, Ca. from 2p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shingletown Historical Society at P.O. Box 291, Shingletown, Ca. 96088.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 12, 2019
