Gloria Gladys Black
February 11, 1922 - September 28, 2020
Gloria Gladys Black, 98, passed away on September 28, 2020 at her home in Pioneer Village, Jacksonville, Oregon.
Gloria was born to Carlo and Angelina Giacone in Eureka, California on
February 11, 1922. Gloria was a housewife and enjoyed playing golf at Riverview Country Club in Redding, California which she was a member.
She lived life to the fullest and was a lot of fun to be with. Loved and respected by her children, Gloria is survived by 3 Children. Cassie Ryker of Ruch, Oregon, Brad Giorgi of Redding, California, and Ava Jarman of Christmas Valley, Oregon. 4 Stepdaughters, Marianne, Susan, Joanne, and Lynn.19 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Proceeded in death by 2 husbands Elmo Earl Black, Jr and Almondo J. Giorgi.
There will be no services at this time.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to The American Cancer Society
in her name.
The Family would like to thank all the staff at Pioneer Village for their love and care of our mom. Also, Providence Hospice for all they did to care for and support mom. Mom Will Be Truly Missed.