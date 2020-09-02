1/1
Granny Jean McAninch
Granny Jean McAninch

Fort Worth - Granny Jean McAninch went to see Jesus on August 27th 2020 granny was born in Fort Worth Texas on April 10th 1928 granny move to California when she was 15 years old and then lived in Yucca Valley for 30 years she was a resident of Cottonwood for 25 years proceed before her husband Dwight Mcaninch and Son Donnie McAninch one mother and father one sister and three brothers survived by son Dwight and Leilani McAninch and daughter Donna and Dave Harper grandchildren Andrea and Kent Jones Josh Warren Jake and Nicole Harper Jesse and Tracy mcaninch Lindsay and Steffan Moffat and Deanna and Sam Hanrion and Karha McIAninch Grannie had 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren her funeral will be held in Joshua Tree California on on September 12 2020 a celebration of life will be in Anderson California at the frontier Senior Center on September 26th 2020




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
