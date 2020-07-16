Greg Anderson



Greg was born on May 9, 1952 to Hank and Mary Anderson in Aberdeen, WA. He passed away on July 7, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. He lived his childhood years in Washington and Oregon. The family moved to California in the 1960's. He graduated from Enterprise High in 1971. In the 70's and 80's he was a lineman and did power line work in Idaho, Alaska, Colorado and California. In 2011 Greg retired from the family business at Allen's Golf Course, where he had worked for 25 plus years alongside his son Eric. Greg loved hunting, fishing and playing golf, which he enjoyed most with his five brothers. He enjoyed his pro sports such as auto racing, the 49ers, Cubs and Giants. His greatest passion was his family. He leaves his wife Cathy, son Eric, daughter-in-law Christy, Chaise and Kristina; brothers Paul, Dick, Gary and Don, numerous nieces and nephews and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve, nephew Joel and niece Jamie. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to all of our family and friends for all of their love and support.









