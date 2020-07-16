1/1
Greg Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greg Anderson

Greg was born on May 9, 1952 to Hank and Mary Anderson in Aberdeen, WA. He passed away on July 7, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. He lived his childhood years in Washington and Oregon. The family moved to California in the 1960's. He graduated from Enterprise High in 1971. In the 70's and 80's he was a lineman and did power line work in Idaho, Alaska, Colorado and California. In 2011 Greg retired from the family business at Allen's Golf Course, where he had worked for 25 plus years alongside his son Eric. Greg loved hunting, fishing and playing golf, which he enjoyed most with his five brothers. He enjoyed his pro sports such as auto racing, the 49ers, Cubs and Giants. His greatest passion was his family. He leaves his wife Cathy, son Eric, daughter-in-law Christy, Chaise and Kristina; brothers Paul, Dick, Gary and Don, numerous nieces and nephews and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve, nephew Joel and niece Jamie. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to all of our family and friends for all of their love and support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved