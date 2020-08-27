Gregory Loren Dodds



Gregory Loren Dodds, aka Greg, decided to move on in life to see who else he could entertain, tell tall tales to and just enjoy a good laugh with on July 21, 2020. Even though his family was not ready for this day, he seemed to be ready for it since he left us gracefully and in peace.



Greg, who was born May 21, 1949 in Berkeley, California, was a product of the 60's and his birthplace was befitting. He grew up in a time when the music and art scene in the Bay Area was ubiquitous with incredible talent and social awareness. He had a great time enjoying these times with his friends. This influence had a long lasting impression on him and his loved ones. He and his wife Kathy, who were married for 49 years, loved music and they shared their love of it with their two children, Amy Gipson and Todd Dodds. The house was always full of music. There were many nights when he would dance and sing to the song "I Love the Nightlife" by Alicia Bridges without a care in the world.



Greg took his family from the Bay Area at a young age and moved to Arnold, CA which is a small town in Calaveras County. He and Kathy were in there early twenties and they got in their red VW Westfalia bus and moved to the mountains. Yet another example of Greg wanting to see what life had to offer. He was never afraid of trying something different and exploring a new town even though there was no guaranteed job or income. This was not their first move as a young family and they ultimately landed in Redding, CA where he and Kathy raised their two children and had a wonderful life together.



He loved to try new things and was not afraid to fail. This started at an early age and continued throughout his life. How many people can say their career included pumping gas, operating heavy equipment, owning and operating a long-haul truck, owning a bike shop, owning a small tractor business, successfully selling real estate, marketing and managing a real estate title company, painting houses, creating and selling art and occasionally settling on retirement at various times…Greg Dodds can. When we look back on the things he did throughout his career, we realize how brave, courageous, curious and loving he was. For example, he bought into the bike shop to support his son's love of BMX racing at the time. For a kid who loved bikes and bike racing, that was a dream come true and Greg knew that.



Greg was known to many for his kindness, gregariousness and most importantly, his desire to help people. When Amy wanted to expand her business, she and Greg worked together to build a salon that allowed for that growth. Not everything went smoothly during the building process because Greg definitely had opinions on how things should be done, but they worked through all of that and created a wonderful salon that Amy was proud of. Most importantly, they got to spend time together. Other instances include Greg helping people move into a new house or helping cut and split firewood; regardless, he wanted to help and spend time with people.



Greg loved going on adventures. It didn't matter if it was traveling to Costa Rica, Hawaii, or Hat Creek, it was seeing new places, meeting new people and exploring that he loved. Over the years, he acquired various motorhomes and trailers that would allow him and Kathy to visit new areas. Kathy was very patient and understanding with him as she shared his desire to travel and seek new adventures. She lost count of how many motorhomes, trailers and boats they had over the years, regardless, for Greg, it was never enough. The allure of seeing a new place was too great.



He had such a large personality and will be remembered for his selfless acts of kindness. The family has been blessed by the outpouring of heartfelt condolences stories of his kindness, humor and his occasional gruffness….THANK YOU!



To quote one of his favorite performance artists Jimmy Buffett: "Some of it's magic and some of it's tragic but I had a good life all the way."



Greg will be missed by many who he touched in his short time with us. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Dodds, his brothers, Doug Dodds and Larry Dodds, his children, Amy Gipson and Todd Dodds, Daughter-in-law, Susan Dodds, Grandchildren, Dylan and Austin Gipson, Madison and Camden Dodds and numerous friends and acquaintances' he has formed over the years.









